COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 53 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 53, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,131 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is 2.5 percent.

There were no deaths with confirmed coronavirus infection.

To date, there are 249 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 40 are in intensive care units. There are 10 new arrivals in medical facilities.

In the last 24 hours, 11 people have been cured, and a total of 1,292,098 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 7,845 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 13 doses of vaccine against COVID-19 have been administered. A total of 4,725,889 have been administered since the start of the immunization campaign.

A total of 38,731 people in the country have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,338,674 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.