Hamas Contradicts Qatar's Ceasefire Claim Amidst Tense Negotiations

Amidst the intricacies of diplomatic negotiations, Qatar's revelation of a positive response from Hamas to a new ceasefire proposal in the Gaza Strip encounters a notable contradiction from the Palestinian movement. Despite Qatar's assertion of an initial positive confirmation, Hamas's political bureau describes the current status of negotiations as "zero."

The proposed plan, incorporating three phases for releasing Israeli hostages and returning the bodies of slain captives, encounters challenges. While the first stage's 40-day ceasefire period surpasses previous suspensions, Hamas insists on a complete Israeli military withdrawal – a demand not met by the Israeli side.

Meetings in Cairo with Egyptian mediators are still pending, casting doubt on Qatar's prematurely declared success. Hamas foresees days and weeks of further negotiations even if an agreement is reached.

Meanwhile, in Tel Aviv, protests demanding hostage release briefly paralyzed streets near the Defense Ministry. Minister Yoav Gallant asserted progress in the military operation in the southern Gaza Strip, emphasizing "impressive results" and a commitment to reaching the Rafah border with Egypt.

Simultaneously, US President Joe Biden issued a decree sanctioning Jewish settlers in Palestinian territories for alleged acts of terror. The State Department froze the US bank accounts of four individuals, warning of repercussions for any Americans with financial ties to them. While Israel's far-right National Security Minister criticized Biden's actions, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended Israel's commitment to law enforcement worldwide.