Weather In Bulgaria: Chilly Mix of Rain and Snow Expected For Today

The forecast indicates predominantly cloudy conditions with rain anticipated in isolated areas, primarily across Central Bulgaria. Mountainous regions are expected to experience snowfall, while the cloud cover is predicted to disperse in the early evening. Cooler temperatures will set in as a moderate northwest wind (north in Eastern Bulgaria) starts blowing.

In most parts of the country, temperatures will range between 4°C and 9°C, with Sofia experiencing a high of 4°C. Along the coast, the day is expected to be mostly cloudy, with minimal chances of precipitation. The cloud cover is forecasted to dissipate in the early evening. The northernly winds will be light to moderate, and temperatures will range from 4°C to 7°C. Sea water temperatures are expected to be between 6°C and 7°C, with sea waves reaching 2 to 3 degrees Douglas.

Heading to the mountains, a mostly cloudy day is anticipated, accompanied by snow showers. The Balkan Range is expected to experience more intense and widespread snowfall. A moderate north-northwesterly wind will prevail. Highs in the mountains will range from 1°C at 1,200 meters above sea level to minus 6°C at 2,000 meters.