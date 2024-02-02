Bulgaria Continues To Battle The Flu In Multiple Regions

Amid a rapid escalation in flu cases, numerous regions in Bulgaria are grappling with a growing epidemic, prompting authorities to implement decisive measures to contain its spread. The surging number of flu incidents has resulted in the suspension of classes in various areas, impacting students and educational institutions alike.

As the epidemic tightens its grip, the Burgas region has extended the flu vacation for students until February 6th, emphasizing the need for precautionary measures. The seriousness of the situation is underscored by the suspension of classes, a move aimed at curbing the risk of further contagion.

In the Silistra municipality, Mayor Alexander Sabanov has issued an order to keep students away from schools as a proactive measure. This decision reflects the urgency with which authorities are addressing the flu outbreak, prioritizing public health and safety.

Haskovo, facing its own set of challenges, has implemented immediate restrictive measures. Until February 5th, visits to hospitals and social institutions are prohibited, consultations and immunizations are temporarily suspended. Despite these measures, students continue attending classes, highlighting the delicate balance between education and the need to contain the spread of the flu.

The Pernik district is opting for a remote learning approach until February 9th, emphasizing the importance of social distancing and minimizing physical contact to stem the flu's transmission. This move aims to protect both students and educators during a critical period of heightened risk.

Health control measures have been introduced in Shumen, adding another layer of defense against the flu. This proactive approach demonstrates the commitment to early detection and containment, essential in the battle against infectious diseases.

The flu epidemic continues to cast its shadow over several regions, including Plovdiv, Smolyan, Varna, Gabrovo, Pazardzhik, Yambol, Veliko Tarnovo, Pleven, and the Sofia region. Each area is navigating its unique set of challenges, adapting measures to suit the local context.

In response to the ongoing crisis, online learning becomes the norm in Yambol until February 6th, and in Sofia region until February 7th. Plovdiv, Varna, and Pazardzhik also join the league of regions opting for remote classes, reflecting a collective effort to prioritize public health without compromising education.