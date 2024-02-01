Ukraine Strikes Russian Corvette 'Ivanovets' in Naval Triumph: Why Is It Important?

In a pivotal moment within the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian military intelligence has unveiled a video claiming a successful attack resulting in the sinking of the Russian Black Sea Fleet missile corvette 'Ivanovets.' While the Ministry of Defense in Moscow has yet to provide official commentary on the incident, analysts are already dissecting the strategic implications of this audacious move.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense released absolutely spectacular footages of an USV attack against Russian corvette “Ivanovets” (Project 12411) near the Russian-occupied peninsula of Crimea.



The Russian corvette got hit by at least two possibly three Ukrainian USVs. You clearly… pic.twitter.com/FfcFwdWGfL — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) February 1, 2024

Pavel Aksyonov, a military observer with the BBC's Russia service, emphasizes the gravity of the event, noting that this marks the second missile-armed warship destroyed at sea during the course of the conflict. The 'Ivanovets,' classified as a missile boat by Russia but internationally recognized as a corvette, is armed with anti-ship cruise missiles.

This act holds particular significance as Ukraine, despite the absence of surviving ships for the crew to target, has effectively utilized anti-ship missiles against land targets throughout the war. The 'Ivanovets,' equipped with the Vympel-R2 radio-electronic warfare system, may have played a role in electronic countermeasures against potential attacks on Crimea.

The successful execution of this attack underscores the Ukrainian armed forces' adaptability and improvement in tactics against the Black Sea Fleet. By employing cruise missiles to target stationary objectives and utilizing drones to strike naval targets in open waters, Ukraine has compelled the Black Sea Fleet to relocate from Sevastopol to Novorossiysk.

This strategic shift has the potential to reshape naval warfare, emphasizing the efficacy of small unmanned boats, acting as a formidable "flotilla of mosquitoes" for which there are currently no established defense methods.

The 'Ivanovets,' measuring over 56 meters with a displacement of nearly 500 tons, was armed with 4 Moskit anti-ship missile launchers, a 76.2 mm naval gun, and anti-aircraft systems. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the crew of 41 is presumed to have perished in the attack.

The triumph of this tactical maneuver may herald a paradigm shift in naval warfare, highlighting the potency of unconventional strategies against formidable naval forces.