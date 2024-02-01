Sky Lifesavers: Bulgaria Welcomes Its First Lifesaving Air Ambulance Helicopter

Bulgaria celebrates the arrival of its first air ambulance medical helicopter, completing its inaugural independent flight from Italy and now stationed at the border police air base in the bustling "Vrazhdebna" district of the capital. This aerial healthcare marvel is poised to commence emergency aid operations by the end of February, marking a crucial milestone for the nation's healthcare infrastructure.

The presence of the medical helicopter signifies a significant leap forward in Bulgaria's emergency response capabilities. As the country eagerly awaits the initiation of its first emergency aid duties, preparations are already underway. Three certified helipads are already in place, with paperwork for an additional five under review by the Civil Aviation Administration.

Tomorrow afternoon, the nation will witness the official presentation of this life-saving helicopter. Prime Minister Academician Nikolai Denkov, Minister of Health Prof. Hristo Hinkov, and Minister of Transport Georgi Gvozdeikov will be in attendance to mark this historic occasion.

The introduction of the air ambulance helicopter promises to revolutionize the speed and efficiency of medical interventions, particularly in remote or time-sensitive situations. This development underscores Bulgaria's commitment to enhancing healthcare infrastructure and ensuring swift emergency response.