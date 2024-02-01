Margot Robbie: Happy Regardless of Oscar Snub

The star of “Barbie” Margot Robbie, commented on her absence from the nominations for “Best Actress” at the Oscars.

The film received a total of eight Oscar nominations, including categories for “Best Picture”, “Best Supporting Actor”, and “Best Supporting Actress”. However, fans were disappointed by her omission from the lead role.

On Wednesday, Robbie, who is also a producer of the film, shared that she doesn't feel sad. In a discussion with her colleagues in SAG-AFTRA, the Australian actress and producer stated, “There's no way to feel sad when you know you're that blessed”.

She explained that the film's goal was to “impact culture,” and for her, that is the “greatest reward” stemming from the success of the project, as reported by Variety.

Robbie expressed regret that the director of “Barbie” - Greta Gerwig was not nominated for directing at the Academy Awards, despite being recognized for “Best Adapted Screenplay”. “Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director”, she said. “What she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing. What she pulled off, it really is. But it's been an incredible year for all the films”.