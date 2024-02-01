Bulgaria's Hades Unleashes New Kamikaze Drone: Secures Major Ukrainian Order

Bulgarian defense powerhouse Hades Defense Systems has announced the commencement of mass production for its cutting-edge kamikaze drone, the NEM-600. The company anticipates a substantial order from Ukraine, marking a pivotal moment in modern warfare, as reported by kaldata.com.

Georgi Markov, the Regional Manager of the Business Development Department at Hades, revealed that all tests for the NEM-600 have been successfully completed, paving the way for mass production scheduled to kick off in June. The launch operator's identity remains undisclosed, adding an air of mystery to the significant deal. Additionally, Hades is currently in talks with several potential customers eager to acquire this state-of-the-art drone.

The NEM-600 boasts a sleek design featuring a jet engine mounted in the tail section, horizontal tailplane, and a vertical rudder. It can be catapult-launched, functioning as a kamikaze, or take off and land on runways using a retractable wheel. Armed with a formidable cumulative warhead capable of penetrating up to 800 mm of armor, the NEM-600 guarantees accuracy within 1.5 meters, minimizing collateral damage in various scenarios, including urban environments and adverse weather conditions.

With a wingspan of 3.5 meters (a 2.5-meter variant also available), a top speed of 450 km/h, a maximum flight altitude of 6,000 meters, and a communication range of 50 kilometers, the NEM-600 is tailored for short-range tactical operations and strategic target destruction. Its advanced features such as proximity targeting, pre-programmed flight paths, autopilot, and controlled flight make it a versatile combat system ready for deployment.

Notably, the NEM-600's ability to execute high-speed, low-altitude flights renders it nearly undetectable by enemy radars. Constructed entirely of radio-absorbing material, the drone further reduces radar crosstalk through insulation on internal metal and electronic components.

Alongside the NEM-600, Hades Defense Systems showcased its PENV series of vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) unmanned aerial vehicles at the UMEX-2024 exhibition. These drones, such as the PENV-250 and PENV-350, are designed for short- and medium-range reconnaissance missions, boasting a sleek aircraft-like design with high-mounted wings and two-blade propellers for VTOL capabilities.

The PENV series, powered by electric motors with an optional hybrid engine for extended durability, provides a flight duration of 2-3 hours (6-8 hours with hybrid engine). Equipped with a water- and dust-proof optoelectronic/infrared camera, these drones offer day and night operational capabilities. Hades emphasized that all major components of their UAVs are proudly produced in Bulgaria.

This latest development solidifies Hades Defense Systems as a key player in the evolving landscape of military technology, with its innovative drones set to redefine modern warfare capabilities.