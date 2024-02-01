Australia: Police Rescued Child Trapped In Toy Vending Machine

A three-year-old boy was rescued by the police after getting stuck in a large toy vending machine in Brisbane, Australia, reported by the BBC. The child was safely extracted from the machine without any injuries.

The incident occurred on Saturday in the shopping center, where the child managed to enter the toy vending machine. Video recording from a camera placed on the police officer who conducted the rescue operation shows three-year-old Ethan, who appears visibly calm. It is unclear how he got inside.

To extract him, they had to break the glass of the machine. The parents and the police instructed the child to stand in the left corner, turn his back to the glass, and cover his eyes. Afterwards, the police managed to break the glass and free Ethan.

