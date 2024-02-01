Bulgaria's Premier Denkov Addresses Balkan Schengen Idea Amid Brussels Visit

Bulgaria's Prime Minister, Nikolai Denkov, stated in Brussels that the removal of land borders between Bulgaria, Romania, and Greece is not currently under political discussion. Denkov, who anticipates discussions with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Bulgaria's priorities during the European Council meeting, highlighted key topics such as Schengen land borders and the Eurozone. The Prime Minister emphasized the historical support from Germany and the need to outline concrete steps for ongoing assistance.

"I look forward to discussing Bulgaria’s priorities - the Schengen land borders, the eurozone. We have always had the support of Germany and we need to specify the important next steps on which we expect concrete support," said Premier Denkov. He expressed hope for unanimous decisions on continuing financial support for Ukraine during the European Council meeting.

Addressing the European Commission's proposals on importing Ukrainian agricultural products, Denkov noted that current data does not indicate an exceptional increase in these imports. The Prime Minister aims to engage in discussions that contribute to Bulgaria's key priorities on the European stage.