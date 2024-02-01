MEP Urges Independent Regional Schengen Move for Bulgaria, Romania, and Greece

Romanian MEP Eugen Tomac asserts that Bulgaria, Romania, and Greece can form a regional Schengen agreement without requiring the consent of the European Commission. In an interview with BTA, Tomac dismissed concerns of Austria opposing such an arrangement, emphasizing that the Commission only needs to be informed. According to Tomac, this decision is a natural one given the historical challenges faced by Romanian and Bulgarian citizens. The MEP, representing the European People's Party, highlights the need for improved communication between Bucharest and Sofia on Schengen, suggesting a lack of a common strategy until 2022.

In an effort to address the longstanding issue of border controls, Tomac encourages the governments of the three nations to consider this independent regional Schengen agreement, potentially offering relief to citizens who have faced years of humiliation. He contends that the lack of a shared strategy on Schengen until 2022 and superficial communication between Romania and Bulgaria have hindered progress on this front.