Intensified Israeli Offensive Targets Hamas Strongholds in Khan Yunis

Israel continues its Gaza offensive in and around Khan Yunis, with recent operations including an Air Force strike on a missile launcher in the city's western part and a Paratrooper Brigade combat team eliminating terrorists in short-range incidents.

The focus on Khan Yunis, considered a stronghold of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, extends to northern Gaza, where soldiers raided several Hamas military buildings, targeting and neutralizing terrorists. These maneuvers transpire amid ongoing negotiations for a temporary ceasefire.

According to the Tazpit Press Service, the proposed ceasefire involves releasing one Israeli hostage for 30 imprisoned terrorists daily, totaling 35-40 hostages over approximately six weeks. The release would occur in stages, prioritizing women and children, followed by men, soldiers, and the eventual release of bodies held by Hamas.

In exchange, Israel would withdraw from positions in Gaza cities, excluding the Strip itself—a demand from Hamas. The backdrop of these discussions is the devastating toll of at least 1,200 casualties in Hamas attacks near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. Currently, 136 individuals, including men, women, children, and soldiers, are believed to be held captive in Gaza by Hamas.