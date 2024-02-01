Bulgarians Honor St. Tryphon Today

On February 1, the Orthodox Church commemorates the Holy Martyr Tryphon, a revered healing saint. Traditionally, Bulgarians observed the symbolic spring pruning of vines on February 14, known as "Tryphon Zarezan" in honor of the saint. Folklore depicts Saint Tryphon as the guardian of vineyards, revered by winegrowers, winemakers, and innkeepers. Despite the calendar reform shifting the celebration 13 days earlier, the spirit of homage to St. Tryphon endures.

To mark the occasion, Kiril Vatev, the Minister of Agriculture and Food, will conduct a ceremonial vine planting at the Troyan Monastery. Following this ritual, Minister Vatev will engage in discussions with farmers from the Lovech region, addressing prevalent issues in the agricultural sector.

The traditional vine planting at the Troyan Monastery, with Minister Kiril Vatev's participation, commences at 11:00 a.m. Later in the day, starting from 2:00 p.m., Minister Vatev, along with Deputy Minister Georgi Toshev, will convene with farmers from the Lovech region. The agenda includes a discourse on current challenges facing regional farmers, as well as discussions on pasture distribution.

The meeting is scheduled to take place in the municipality hall in Troyan, with Mayor Donka Mihailova also in attendance.