Sofia's Public Transport: Fresh Pricing for Student Cards, Free Rides for Kids

Starting today, students above 14 years of age, university students, and doctoral candidates in Sofia will experience changes in the pricing structure for public transport cards. The annual fee for the entire network is now set at BGN 200, with a monthly fee of BGN 20 for all lines. The cost for one line (ground transport or metro) is BGN 9. Doctoral students will pay BGN 35 per month for the entire network and BGN 16 for one line.

This adjustment follows the expiration of the Council of Ministers' Decree on February 1, which had provided additional discounts on student transportation cards. Previously, students enjoyed annual cards for BGN 180 across the entire network and a BGN 15 monthly card fee.

Parents with children aged 7 to 14 can now obtain free travel cards for their youngsters at any Centers for Urban Mobility location. The process requires presenting the child's birth certificate, the parent's Sofia address registration, and a photo, which can be conveniently stored on a mobile phone.

For children aged 7 to 10 still utilizing free cards, an extension of one month is permitted. After expiration, a replacement with the new transport document is mandatory, with the replacement incurring no additional charges.

Families with prepaid cards for children under 14 will receive compensation for the partially unused travel document. The reimbursement calculation covers the period from the certified return request date until the document's expiration, contingent on the child receiving a new free carriage document.

To highlight the changes, a demonstration for loading free cards for children up to 14 years old will take place at 11:00 a.m. at the Center for Urban Mobility's ticket office of the National Palace of Culture entrance to the metro. Plamen Tsarnorechki, the director of the "Sales, Marketing and Business Activity" directorate, will be in attendance.