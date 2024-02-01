Bulgarian National Bank Holds Base Interest Rate at 3.79% for February

In a recent announcement, the Bulgarian National Bank has confirmed that the base interest rate for February will stand at 3.79%, maintaining the status quo from January. This decision follows a marginal reduction of 0.01% made in December 2023.

The consistent rate, effective from February 1, underscores the central bank's cautious approach to monetary policy. The base interest rate plays a pivotal role in shaping economic dynamics, influencing borrowing costs and investment decisions across various sectors.

Reviewing the recent trend, the base interest rate has witnessed incremental adjustments over the past year. Despite the marginal decrease in January, the rate has steadily climbed since the beginning of 2023, reflecting the central bank's response to economic conditions and inflationary pressures.

It's crucial to note that the central bank's decision to maintain the base interest rate aligns with its statutory obligations, as outlined in Art. 35 of the Bulgarian National Bank Act. This regulatory mechanism allows the central bank to adapt to economic shifts while maintaining stability in the financial landscape.

As the global economic landscape continues to evolve, the central bank's commitment to transparency and strategic adjustments becomes paramount. The steady base interest rate for February signals a measured approach to balance economic growth and stability in Bulgaria.