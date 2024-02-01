We Continue the Change Initiates Discussions with Democratic Bulgaria for EU Elections

Politics | February 1, 2024, Thursday // 10:00
Kiril Petkov, co-leader of We Continue the Change (WCC), announced via Facebook the official commencement of negotiations with Democratic Bulgaria (DB) for a shared candidate list in the upcoming European parliamentary elections.

Petkov underscored that WCC's National Council would deliberate on three crucial points integral to the party's stance on the European elections. Additionally, there would be a key focus on affirming Nikola Minchev as the leader of the joint list, emphasizing the importance of strong leadership.

To uphold democratic principles within the party, Petkov revealed plans for internal elections after the leader's affirmation. He expressed the need for a democratic showcase from within, stating, "so that democracy shows itself from the inside before it goes outside."

The collaborative efforts between WCC and DB aim to create a formidable candidate list that reflects the values and aspirations of both parties. The decision to engage in negotiations underscores a commitment to political synergy and a shared vision for the future of Bulgaria within the European Union.

As discussions unfold, the political landscape anticipates the emergence of a unified front that could significantly impact the European parliamentary elections. The move not only highlights the importance of collaboration but also emphasizes the democratic processes within each party.

 

Tags: Kiril Petkov, We continue the change, Democratic Bulgaria, elections
