US Strikes Houthi-Controlled Areas in Yemen After Imminent Threat

US Central Command Forces executed targeted strikes on an Iranian-backed Houthi UAV ground control station and 10 Houthi one-way UAVs in Yemen, emphasizing a proactive response to an imminent threat. The operation, conducted at 1:30 am (Sanaa Time), aimed to neutralize the Houthi rebels' potential danger to merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the region.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) stressed the defensive nature of the strikes, highlighting their significance in safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring the safety of international waters for both US Navy vessels and merchant ships.

This development follows an earlier incident when Iranian-backed Houthis fired an anti-ship ballistic missile toward the Gulf of Aden. The missile was successfully intercepted by the US Navy missile destroyer USS Carney, underscoring the escalating tensions in the region.

Furthermore, Iran's persistent support for the Houthi rebels has led to increased confrontations, with the US Navy recently intercepting Iranian-made ballistic and cruise missile components intended for the rebels off the coast of Somalia. Tragically, two US Navy SEALs lost their lives during the operation, highlighting the risks involved.

In response to ongoing provocations, the US has conducted multiple strikes inside Yemen, targeting Houthi weapons depots, command and control nodes, and storage facilities since January 11. Despite the degradation of Houthi weapons capabilities, officials remain cautious about specifying the full extent of these operations.