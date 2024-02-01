COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 67 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours

Society » HEALTH | February 1, 2024, Thursday // 09:31
Bulgaria: COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 67 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours @Pixabay

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 67, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1,991 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 3.4 percent.

Two people with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 259 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 41 are in intensive care units. There are 14 new hospital admissions.

In the last 24 hours, 121 people have been cured. A total of 1,292,087 have been cured since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently 7,803 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 24 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered. A total of 4,725,876 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,731 people in the country have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,338,621 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

Tags: COVID-19, cases, Coronavirus, Bulgaria
