Weather In Bulgaria: February Starts Sunny

As Bulgarians gear up for the first day of February, the weather forecast promises mostly sunny conditions with a touch of morning fog in some areas. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology anticipates light to moderate westerly-northwesterly winds throughout the day.

In Sofia, temperatures are expected to range from minus 7C to minus 2C in the morning, reaching around minus 7C. Highs for the day will hover between 8C to 13C, with the capital experiencing temperatures around 8C.

Along the Black Sea coast, residents can expect mostly sunny weather with occasional morning fog. Daytime highs will be in the range of 7C to 8C. The sea water temperature is forecasted to be between 6C to 7C, accompanied by sea waves reaching a height of 1 to 2 degrees Douglas.

In the mountainous regions, the day is expected to be mostly sunny with light to moderate northwesterly winds. Temperature highs will be around 5C at 1,200 meters, dropping to around minus 1C at 2,000 meters.