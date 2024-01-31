North Macedonia: President Pendarovski Criticizes Opposition's Anti-Bulgarian Stance

President Stevo Pendarovski of North Macedonia has provided a comprehensive assessment of the political dynamics surrounding the crucial issue of constitutional changes in the country. Pendarovski expressed disappointment with what he perceived as an unrealistic and overly optimistic outlook within the outgoing government, particularly among certain ministers associated with Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski. The president pointed out that the lack of support from the opposition, notably the VMRO-DPMNE party, became evident after the adoption of the French proposal.

In an interview with Sloboden Pecat, President Pendarovski underscored the significance of political realism, especially when dealing with constitutional amendments requiring a two-thirds majority. He criticized the opposition's adherence to a party line and observed that their statements were notably radical, indicating an unwillingness to vote for the proposed changes and a potential desire to renegotiate the negotiating framework.

Pendarovski acknowledged the necessity of explaining the negotiating framework to the public, emphasizing that some parties had misrepresented its content for political gain. He lamented the detrimental impact of the opposition's anti-Bulgarian rhetoric and expressed concern about the potential damage to the country's image and its European aspirations. The president argued that such rhetoric had contributed to a decline in support for the European Union among citizens.

The interview shed light on Pendarovski's perspective on the upcoming elections and the challenges the next government and parliament might face regarding the unresolved constitutional issue. He questioned the feasibility of the opposition's plan to renegotiate the negotiating framework, asserting that convincing 26 countries, including Bulgaria, to reconsider would be a challenging task. Pendarovski concluded by urging a more responsible political approach, even in opposition, to address the complex inter-ethnic and European relations issues facing North Macedonia.