Russia has issued a stern warning in response to Bulgaria's recent legislative efforts aimed at seizing Russian real estate. Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nail Mukhitov, declared in an interview with TASS that Russia will not tolerate such actions and vows to respond.

Mukhitov criticized certain Bulgarian politicians for what he perceives as aligning themselves with Washington and London, accusing them of attempting to erase historical ties between the two nations. He pointed to recent controversies, such as calls to remove the monument to the Soviet soldier 'Alyosha' in Plovdiv and efforts to expunge references to Russian help from history textbooks.

The latest development involves a bill proposed by MPs from the party "Democratic Bulgaria," Ivaylo Mirchev and Nadezhda Yordanova. The bill aims to facilitate the return of the "Kamchia" sanatorium and rehabilitation complex and freeze Russian properties owned by individuals sanctioned by the EU.

Mirchev explained the rationale behind the legislative initiative, emphasizing the need for Bulgaria to align with international sanctions against Russia, particularly in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He highlighted that such measures have been in place since 2014, with additional sanctions introduced in response to Russia's continued aggression.

The proposed bill also includes provisions for maintaining a public list of sanctioned individuals on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website to safeguard the rights of third parties.