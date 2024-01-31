US Congressman Endorses Bulgaria's Push to Abolish Visas

A delegation from Bulgaria, comprising Ambassador Georgi Panayotov and Members of Parliament Yordan Terziyski, Denitsa Simeonova, Atanas Zafirov, Dragomir Stoynev, and Georg Georgiev, engaged in a productive meeting with US Congressman Brad Schneider. Schneider, a Democrat representing Illinois, a state with a significant Bulgarian community, is a sponsor of a resolution commemorating 120 years of diplomatic ties between Bulgaria and the USA.

The meeting addressed various aspects of bilateral relations, with particular emphasis on Bulgaria's long-standing appeal for the abolition of visas for its citizens traveling to the United States. Terziyski and Simeonova passionately presented the case for visa-free travel, citing the positive impact it would have on people-to-people connections and diplomatic cooperation.

Notably, Congressman Schneider expressed his principled support for the abolition of visas for Bulgarians, signaling a positive development in fostering closer ties between the two nations. Earlier in the day, Terziyski and Simeonova also engaged with officials at the US State Department, reinforcing Bulgaria's commitment to strengthening diplomatic bonds.

The delegation's agenda extends to a participation in a security forum focused on assessing Russia and China's influence in the Balkans. Additionally, a meeting with Republican Congressman Joe Wilson, the co-chairman of the friendship group with Bulgaria in Congress, is scheduled, further underscoring the bipartisan support for enhanced relations.

The visit to the US Congress provides a platform for meaningful discussions and collaboration, reflecting the shared commitment to deepening the historical and diplomatic connections between Bulgaria and the United States.