Borissov Debunks Impeachment, Rejects President's Political Role

During a press briefing on Wednesday, Boyko Borissov, leader of the political party GERB, responded to statements made by Vice President Iliana Iotova, asserting that he never extended an invitation for the president to become part of the government. Borissov categorically rejected discussions surrounding the impeachment of the president, deeming it preposterous given the president's direct election by the people. He further criticized President Rumen Radev, noting the president's apparent lack of appreciation for anything in Bulgaria aside from the caretaker government.

Borissov went on to characterize talks of impeachment as ridiculous, especially when directed at a leader elected by popular vote. He also challenged the president's public role, emphasizing that the president, as a unifying figure, should refrain from adopting a party leader's rhetoric. According to Borissov, GERB's perceived opposition to President Radev was not a deliberate strategy, explaining that during their term, the president sought to remove GERB from power, a goal that ultimately did not materialize.

Touching on the complexities of politics, Borissov highlighted the necessity of finding common ground to establish a ruling majority. He expressed disapproval of the caretaker government but acknowledged the limited options available in the current political landscape. Borissov concluded by stressing the need for diverse political parties, such as We Continue the Change (WCC) and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), to work together despite their differences, emphasizing the absence of a viable alternative at present.