COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 93 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours

Society » HEALTH | January 31, 2024, Wednesday // 14:26
93 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours. 2,474 tests were performed, the data of the Unified Information Portal show.

No patients were registered as deceased during the period, but 29 were cured.

279 patients remain in hospitals for treatment. Of these, 42 are in intensive care units. 18 are newly admitted patients.

15 vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours.

