Day 707 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Zelensky Abandoned His Attempt To Fire Zaluzhnyi

Day 707 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

New exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine

Russia will face Serbia in their first match against a European team since the start of the war

Damage to two residential blocks in Kharkiv after Russian drone strikes

Zelensky has abandoned his attempt to fire General Valerii Zaluzhnyi

MEPs warn that there are more of their colleagues serving the interests of Russia

In Russia : Property confiscated for spreading fake news about the army

Russia considers NATO exercises a threat and is taking measures, the Kremlin said

Russian anti-war presidential candidate Nadezhdin said he had collected enough signatures to participate in the elections

Five European leaders called for a "redoubled effort" to provide military aid to Ukraine



Russia and Ukraine exchanged hundreds of prisoners of war. It comes just a week after Moscow accused Kyiv of shooting down a plane carrying dozens of captured Ukrainian soldiers.

Russia's defense ministry said 195 of its soldiers had been released. President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the return of 207 people to Ukraine.

Russia will host Serbia in a friendly in Moscow in March. This will be the first match for the team against a team from Europe since the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022.

The Russian Football Union announced on social networks that the match with Serbia will be on March 21 at the stadium of "Dynamo" (Moscow) - "VTB Arena".

Information about such a meeting appeared at the end of last year. The European Football Federation (UEFA) has given permission for the match to take place. Russian national and club teams are banned from UEFA tournaments, but the ban does not apply to friendly matches.

Since the beginning of the invasion, the Russian national team has played friendly matches mainly with teams from Asia and Africa, with one match against Cuba in November.

At the end of 2022, a match with Bosnia and Herzegovina was planned, but it never took place after a protest by some of the Bosnian players.

Russia's last match against a team from Europe was a 0–1 loss to Croatia in Split on 14 November 2021, the match being part of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Russian drones have struck civilian targets in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, with local authorities reporting damage to two apartment blocks and civilian infrastructure affected.

Meanwhile, informed sources reported that after successful tests in the United States, Ukraine will soon receive the first large batch of new long-range missiles manufactured by Boeing. The missiles will upgrade ATACMS systems and allow strikes deep into Russian-controlled territories.

And in Kyiv, the government submitted to the parliament an amended law on military mobilization. Its main point is lowering the minimum age for mobilization from 27 to 25 years, with the period of mobilization limited to 36 months.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tried to remove the commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi from his post, but he refused to obey the order and other senior military officers did not want to take his post. This has forced the president to abandon his plans, media reports, DPA reported.

Britain's Times newspaper reported on Tuesday that Zaluzhnyi was summoned to a private meeting with Zelensky on Monday, according to senior officers. The advisers of the Ukrainian president were also present there.

During the meeting, Zaluzhnyi told them that their assessment of the military situation was more positive than what was actually happening at the front. He was then asked to resign.

When the general refused, Zelensky said he would sign a decree to fire him, media reports said. After Zaluzhnyi's potential successors declined the offer to take over the post of commander-in-chief, Zelensky was forced to back down and leave Zaluzhnyi in the position for the time being.

"Times" writes that Zelensky was forced to change this decision under pressure from the United States and the United Kingdom, as well as high-ranking military officials.

The British "Guardian" also reported on the attempted dismissal of Zaluzhnyi, citing opposition MPs.

On Monday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense denied reports of the dismissal of Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi that appeared on Telegram.

Relations between Zelensky and Zaluzhnyi have been assessed as strained for weeks in view of the failed counteroffensive against Russian forces.

The heads of the Latvian MEPs from the European People's Party, "Renew Europe" and the European Conservatives and Reformists warn in a letter that there are other deputies in the European Parliament who serve the interests of Russia, Politico reports.

Yesterday, the European Parliament launched an investigation into the independent Latvian MEP Tatjana Ždanoka due to allegations by the investigative publication "Insider" that she worked for the Russian Federal Security Service for years.

MEPs are convinced that Ždanoka is not an isolated case and point out that the Greens/European Free Alliance group, of which she was originally a part, must bear part of the responsibility for the long-term cooperation, financial support and exchange of information with her since July 2004 until March 2022.

"Ždanoka was the only one expelled from the group at the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine," added the MEPs.

The letter was not signed by the Latvian socialists - Andris Ameriks and Nils Ušakovs.

There are no Latvians in the Greens/European Free Alliance group, after Ždanoka was excluded from it. It released a statement expressing "deep concern" about the allegations and demanding that Ždanoka's access to the European Parliament be revoked while the investigation against her continues.

Russia's Duma (lower house of parliament) today gave final approval to a new law that would allow authorities to confiscate property from people convicted of deliberately spreading fake news about the military, Reuters reported.

The Duma approved the bill in the third and final reading, its chairman Vyacheslav Volodin announced on Telegram.

The measure will also apply to those found guilty of "discrediting" the armed forces, calling for sanctions against Russia and those convicted of extremist activity.

The new law, which must also be approved by the upper house of parliament and signed by President Vladimir Putin, will allow the state to seize property from Russians who have left the country and criticized the war against Ukraine while continuing to receive rent from their houses or apartments in Russia.

Russia considers NATO's "Steadfast Defender 2024" military exercise, which began in Europe, to be a threat, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today at a press conference, as quoted by TASS. The spokesman recalled that the pact was created for confrontation with Moscow, which is why the Russian Federation is taking the necessary measures.

The exercise "Steadfast Defender 2024" became the largest since the end of the Cold War. It involves nearly 90,000 soldiers from NATO member states and Sweden, which is applying for membership in the pact.

According to Peskov, Russia "unequivocally perceives" the NATO exercises as a threat, because "NATO is an instrument of confrontation". It is in this way that the pact was "conceived, created, constructed and is currently managed by the US", the spokesman added.

"This is a threat to us, that's how we perceive it. And the relevant measures for this are constantly being taken, even more so against the background of the fact that the pact, without stopping, for several decades has been moving its military infrastructure to our borders", stressed Peskov.

The NATO exercise will continue until May. In the course of it, bringing the troops to combat readiness, preparation and operational transfer of military formations will be worked out. In April, a joint exercise between the Netherlands and Germany will be held, during which the rapid movement of military formations will also be practiced, according to TASS.

Russia's anti-war presidential candidate Boris Nadezhdin said today he has submitted 105,000 signatures of his support to Russia's Central Election Commission, one of the conditions for being allowed to face Vladimir Putin in the upcoming presidential election, Reuters reported.

The CEC will verify the authenticity and quality of the signatures submitted by Nadezhdin and other candidates, and will announce next month which of them it will allow to participate in the presidential elections.

Putin's victory was seen as a foregone conclusion, but Nadezhdin stunned some observers with his sharp criticism of the Kremlin's so-called "special military operation" in Ukraine.

After a series of heating grid failures across Russia during this year's bitter winter, Nadezhdin said earlier this month that the country could afford to spend more on the welfare of its citizens if it did not pour so much into the military.

As a candidate nominated by a political party, he had to collect 100,000 signatures in at least 40 regions of the country to be allowed to participate in the elections, which will take place between March 15 and 17.

Putin, who chose to run as an independent rather than the candidate of the ruling United Russia party, needs to submit 300,000 signatures but has already collected more than 3.5 million, his supporters say.

Five heads of government from the European Union, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, today called on member states to "redouble their efforts" to provide military support to Ukraine against the Russian invasion ahead of a crucial summit of the bloc, reported AFP.

Olaf Scholz, Mette Frederiksen (Denmark), Petr Fiala (Czech Republic), Kaja Kallas (Estonia) and Mark Rutte (Netherlands) said in an article published in the Financial Times: "We must redouble our efforts to ensure, that our support will last as long as necessary."

"Ukraine does not have sufficient quantities of artillery ammunition. Military support commitments risk not meeting Kyiv’s needs," they add.

The leaders are therefore calling on "Ukraine's friends and partners to recommit to long-term and sustainable military support for Ukraine as a shared European responsibility".

The statement comes as some EU countries, led by Germany, have repeatedly said in recent weeks that member states could do more with military aid to Ukraine.

An assessment of each member state's contribution is also under way, and tomorrow a summit of the 27 member states will be held in Brussels on financial support for Kyiv.

Difficult discussions are expected to find a compromise with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who in December vetoed the granting of 50 billion euros in European aid to Kyiv over four years.

"Early last year, the EU committed itself to an ambitious target: to deliver one million artillery shells to Ukraine by the end of March 2024. The stark reality is that we have not met this target," the government leaders said in the Financial Times article.

"What is urgent now is to send the ammunition and weapons systems, including howitzers, tanks, drones and air defense systems, that Ukraine so urgently needs on the ground. Immediately," they added.

All options should be explored: "donating existing stockpiles or jointly purchasing munitions through our defense industries," the leaders suggested.

These discussions are taking place at a time when a billion US aid package for Ukraine has been stalled by negotiations between Democrats and Republicans in Congress. The White House has repeatedly said that without congressional approval of new budget funds, there will be no further military aid to Kyiv.

