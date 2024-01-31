Grozev: The 3 Russians Investigated For The Explosions In Bulgaria Are In High Positions In Russia

Bulgaria has reissued a European arrest warrant for six Russian citizens implicated in a series of explosions at ammunition depots between 2011 and 2020. Shockingly, investigative journalist Christo Grozev revealed that three of the accused currently hold high-ranking positions within the Russian government, serving in key roles under President Vladimir Putin's administration.

During an interview on "Nova TV," Grozev disclosed, "Two of them are personal representatives of President Vladimir Putin as federal inspectors on Sakhalin Island, the other - in Yakutia. The third is a diplomat." This revelation marks a significant development as Bulgaria accuses active representatives of another country's government of terrorism, representing a symbolic and unprecedented move.

The six Russians, all officers from the Russian GRU's "29155" department, were identified as part of a coordinated group. Grozev emphasized their frequent visits to Bulgaria, aligning not only with the explosion incidents but also coinciding with the poisoning of Emilian Gebrev and his son. Two of the individuals face additional accusations related to the poisoning of Gebrev, illustrating a meticulously planned, long-term campaign against Bulgaria by this GRU group.

Despite the issuance of European arrest warrants, Grozev expressed skepticism about the suspects returning to Europe. He highlighted their decade-long history of using false identities while traveling every 2-3 months across various European countries. The individuals are implicated in multiple incidents, including bombings in the Czech Republic and the poisoning of Sergei Skripal, indicating their involvement in a broad range of operations across Europe.

While the practical impact of the European arrest warrant may be limited, given the suspects' evasion tactics, Grozev stressed its symbolic value. The move underscores Bulgaria's determination to hold these individuals accountable for their alleged roles in attacks on Bulgarian soil and their involvement in broader geopolitical incidents throughout Europe.