Cabinet Changes in Bulgaria: Anticipation and Skepticism Among Citizens

Politics | January 31, 2024, Wednesday // 13:42
Bulgaria: Cabinet Changes in Bulgaria: Anticipation and Skepticism Among Citizens Current PM Nikolai Denkov and his future replacement Mariya Gabriel

In a recent representative study conducted by "Trend" and commissioned by "24 Chasa", 56% of Bulgarians shared their belief that the impending cabinet changes in March would not bring about significant alterations to the government's functioning. The findings offer a glimpse into public sentiment a month ahead of the anticipated rotation of prime ministers.

The survey revealed that 15% of respondents are optimistic, anticipating an improvement in the country's governance following the cabinet reshuffle. In contrast, 16% hold a more pessimistic view, expecting a deterioration in the government's performance.

Interestingly, 46% of those surveyed claimed to be unaware of the changes proposed in the constitution, while only 17% expressed approval for these modifications.

In the political landscape, GERB-SDS maintains its position as the party with the highest electoral support, securing 24.8% among voters. "We Continue the Change" - "Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) follows closely with 17.8%, securing the second-highest support. "Vazrazhdane" secures the third position with a 14.6% approval rating. Other notable parties include DPS with 13.8% and BSP with 9.6%. "There Is Such a People" secures 4.8% support.

As Bulgarians navigate the complexities of political changes, these insights provide a snapshot of prevailing sentiments, indicating a mix of cautious optimism and skepticism about the forthcoming alterations in the country's leadership.

