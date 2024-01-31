Joyful Arrival: Baby Bison Born in Sofia Zoo

The Sofia Zoo is celebrating the arrival of a new member, as a baby bison has made its debut, adding to the growing diversity of the zoo. The announcement highlighted the well-being of both the newborn and the mother, ensuring a positive start for the newest addition.

Following the introduction of the male bison, Krum, last year, this joyful event occurred on January 18, marking a significant moment for the zoo's bison herd.

Bison, known for their majestic presence, undergo a breeding season from July to September, with a gestation period lasting nine months. These incredible creatures weigh between 500 to 1,200 kilograms, showcasing the robust nature of their species.

Once widespread across the prairies of North America, bison populations faced severe declines due to overhunting and habitat destruction. Today, they are on the brink of extinction, with only a few remaining in carefully preserved national parks and reserves.

The birth of the baby bison in Sofia Zoo is not only a cause for celebration but also emphasizes the importance of conservation efforts to protect and preserve these iconic creatures. As zoos worldwide contribute to breeding programs and conservation initiatives, each new birth becomes a symbol of hope for the future of endangered species.

Visitors to Sofia Zoo now have the opportunity to witness the adorable baby bison, contributing to the collective awareness and appreciation of wildlife conservation.