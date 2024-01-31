What Changes Does The Finance Minister Forsee Amid Rotation in March
In a press briefing on Tuesday, Bulgaria's Finance Minister Assen Vassilev shared insights into the upcoming Cabinet rotation, expressing expectations of limited changes. Vassilev indicated that discussions between Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov and Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel are underway, with the process involving proposals for potential modifications to the Cabinet.
"The process we have adopted is for them [Denkov and Gabriel] to look at the Cabinet, look at the ministers, come up with proposals, and then have the political formations either support or reject those proposals," stated Vassilev.
Responding to queries about the possibility of him becoming the deputy prime minister post-rotation, Vassilev clarified that no such offer has been extended yet. He emphasized his anticipation of no structural alterations to the Cabinet.
Addressing speculation about the establishment of a new political formation backed by President Rumen Radev, Vassilev expressed hope that it does not materialize, citing concerns about potential constitutional violations.
On Denkov's proposal to eliminate tuition fees for undergraduate and PhD students through changes to the Higher Education Act, Vassilev conveyed his support for free education but suggested tying it to programs like Stambolov. He proposed a mandatory work commitment in Bulgaria for students whose tuition has been covered for five years, ensuring the country recoups its investment.
As March approaches, the political landscape is poised for changes, with stakeholders eagerly awaiting the outcome of discussions and potential shifts in the Bulgarian Cabinet.
