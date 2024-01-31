22% More Turkish Tourists in Bulgaria Last December
Bulgaria saw a 22 percent increase in Turkish visitors during December 2023, as the Ministry of Tourism revealed. Considering this trend, Bulgarian authorities will focus on promoting the destination in the Turkish market, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.
Despite the surge, visa issues persist, prompting collaborative measures with relevant ministries.
As Bulgaria gears up for partial Schengen integration by air and sea from March 31, the government anticipates a tourism boost. Minister of Tourism Zarista Dinkova emphasizes ongoing collaboration with Turkish tourism stakeholders to address concerns and streamline entry processes.
The Ministry of Tourism aims to engage Turkish counterparts in discussions to resolve challenges, while Bulgaria's recognition as a "Preferred Destination" for 2024 by ECTAA and predictions of a 10% contribution to the economy by 2033 showcase positive prospects for the nation's tourism sector.
