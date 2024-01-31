Weather In Bulgaria: Sunshine and Showers Across The Country

Bulgarians can anticipate a day characterized by a mix of sunshine and overcast conditions, with potential rain showers in the southernmost areas, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Here's a comprehensive breakdown of the forecast across different regions:

Inland Areas: The day is expected to begin with overcast skies in southernmost regions, gradually giving way to sunshine. Rain showers are a possibility before noon. Residents in eastern parts can expect the northerly winds to subside as the day progresses. Lows will range from minus 6°C to minus 1°C, with Sofia experiencing temperatures around minus 5°C. Highs will hover between 5°C to 10°C, with Sofia reaching around 6°C.

Coastal Regions: Along the coast, the weather will predominantly be sunny, although the southern coast may experience overcast conditions before noon, accompanied by potential rain showers. Northerly-northeasterly winds are expected to subside. Coastal highs will range from 4°C to 7°C, and the seawater temperature is forecasted to be between 6°C to 8°C.

Mountainous Areas: Mountainous regions will experience sunny conditions, except for the Strandzha mountain, where light snow showers are likely. A moderate to strong northeasterly wind is anticipated. Highs will be around 2°C at 1,200 meters, dropping to around minus 5°C at 2,000 meters.