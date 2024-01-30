The King Of Bulgaria: History Cannot And Should Not Be Erased
Former Prime Minister and King, Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, has issued a poignant warning against the erasure of history, emphasizing its role in fostering societal connections and individual self-esteem. Speaking at the "G.S. Rakovski" Military Academy in Sofia during the 130th anniversary celebration of the birth of Tsar Boris III, his father and an academy alumnus, Simeon expressed concern over the increasing trend of demolishing historical monuments.
Simeon, who served as the king of Bulgarians from 1943 to 1946 and later as the Prime Minister of Bulgaria from 2001 to 2005, underscored the unifying nature of history, stating, "History cannot and should not be erased or attempted to be erased; it is something that actually connects us all." He further cautioned against the negative implications of tearing down monuments, citing the loss of iconic structures such as the Arc de Triomphe and the pyramids if historical destruction had been a precedent.
The former monarch's remarks come at a time when debates around the removal of historical statues and monuments have intensified globally and domesticaly. He highlighted the importance of preserving historical landmarks as a means of understanding and learning from the past, rather than succumbing to attempts to erase it.
