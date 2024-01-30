Bulgaria's Battle Against The Flu: Learning Pause in Multiple Regions, Epidemic Declared In More Regions

In response to the relentless surge in flu cases, Burgas, Sofia-region, Yambol, and Haskovo have decided to extend the suspension of on-site education for students. The regions are grappling with an unprecedented flu outbreak, leading to the implementation of stringent temporary anti-epidemic measures.

Burgas and Sofia-Region's Extended Measures

Burgas declared a flu epidemic on January 25, originally scheduled to last until January 31. However, owing to the persistently high incidence of the disease, authorities have opted to extend the temporary anti-epidemic measures until February 6. This extension includes the suspension of on-site training, extracurricular activities, and all student-related events.

Simultaneously, Yambol region follows suit with the suspension of the learning process, mirroring the timeframe of Burgas. In Sofia-region, the measures will remain in effect until February 7, inclusive.

Educational Disruptions Across Bulgaria

Plovdiv took the lead by initiating the suspension of the educational process from January 29 to February 5. Varna, Pazardzhik, and Pernik join the list, enforcing the same measure until February 5 and February 9, respectively. Other impacted areas include Smolyan, Gabrovo, Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo, and Shumen.

Haskovo Region's Response

Haskovo region is not exempt from the flu epidemic. Temporary anti-epidemic measures will be in effect from February 1 to February 5, aligning with the region's commitment to curbing the spread of the virus. Similar measures, including the suspension of routine consultations, preventive examinations, mandatory immunizations, and reimmunizations, will be implemented. Additionally, a strict daily filter in nurseries, kindergartens, schools, and a ban on visits to medical facilities for hospital care and social institutions for children and adults will be enforced.

Smolyan's Prolonged Battle Against the Flu

The struggle against the flu epidemic continues in Smolyan. Initially implemented on January 18 and scheduled to conclude on January 24, the temporary measures have been extended due to the persistent increase in morbidity. With values still exceeding 230 per 10,000 population, the Regional Operational Headquarters for the fight against influenza and acute respiratory diseases has decided on further extensions until February 5. The existing temporary measures will remain unchanged during this period.

These collective efforts across Bulgaria underscore the severity of the flu epidemic, prompting decisive actions to protect public health and safety.