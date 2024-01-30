BSP Raises Corruption Concerns in Radev's Caretaker Ministries

Politics | January 30, 2024, Tuesday // 16:16
Bulgaria: BSP Raises Corruption Concerns in Radev's Caretaker Ministries Ninova (left) and President Radev (right)

Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has voiced suspicions of corruption within President Radev's caretaker cabinet, specifically targeting four ministries: Justice, e-Government, Labour and Social Policy, and Economy and Industry.

BSP leader Kornelia Ninova presented a dossier at a press conference, detailing allegations of "abuse of public procurement with public funds and property scams." The party submitted alerts between December 2022 and January 24, expressing concern over potential corruption issues.

Ninova also addressed President Radev's rumored plan to form a new political party, criticizing the move during his term in office.

