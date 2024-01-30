BSP Raises Corruption Concerns in Radev's Caretaker Ministries
Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has voiced suspicions of corruption within President Radev's caretaker cabinet, specifically targeting four ministries: Justice, e-Government, Labour and Social Policy, and Economy and Industry.
BSP leader Kornelia Ninova presented a dossier at a press conference, detailing allegations of "abuse of public procurement with public funds and property scams." The party submitted alerts between December 2022 and January 24, expressing concern over potential corruption issues.
Ninova also addressed President Radev's rumored plan to form a new political party, criticizing the move during his term in office.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » The King Of Bulgaria: History Cannot And Should Not Be Erased
- » Bulgaria and Türkiye Forge Closer Ties with Expert Group on Energy and Climate
- » Bulgaria’s Prosecution Renewed The Arrest Warrants For Six Russian Citizens Accused of Terrorism
- » Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan On Official Visit to Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria Achieves Best Anti-Corruption Ranking in Over a Decade
- » Bulgarian Defence Minister Explores Military Collaboration with Ukrainian Ambassador