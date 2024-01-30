From Paris to Brussels: Farmers Protest for Fair Prices
Farmer protests across Europe gain momentum as tractors and farm machinery create roadblocks and disrupt highways.
In the French capital, Paris, an indefinite blockade has commenced despite government assurances, impacting over 30 departments and causing widespread dissatisfaction.
With over 15 thousand police and gendarmerie personnel deployed for security, Belgium faces transportation woes due to ongoing farmer protests. The occupation of the Brussels ring road is expected to persist until the EU summit later in the week.
Similar protests unfold in Italy and Germany, with agricultural producers voicing concerns over low purchase prices, subsidy reductions, and stringent environmental regulations.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » French Farmers Set to Surround Paris, Security Measures Heightened
- » Italian Farmers Joined The Protests in Europe
- » The EU Threatens To Cripple Hungary's Economy If Orban Vetoes Aid To Ukraine
- » Bulgaria's Role in Redistributing 30,000 EU Illegal Migrants
- » Bulgaria, Greece, Romania Urge Schengen Border Easing
- » EU Issues Formal Notice to Bulgaria Over Four Infringement Procedures