From Paris to Brussels: Farmers Protest for Fair Prices

World » EU | January 30, 2024, Tuesday // 13:19
Farmer protests across Europe gain momentum as tractors and farm machinery create roadblocks and disrupt highways.

In the French capital, Paris, an indefinite blockade has commenced despite government assurances, impacting over 30 departments and causing widespread dissatisfaction.

With over 15 thousand police and gendarmerie personnel deployed for security, Belgium faces transportation woes due to ongoing farmer protests. The occupation of the Brussels ring road is expected to persist until the EU summit later in the week.

Similar protests unfold in Italy and Germany, with agricultural producers voicing concerns over low purchase prices, subsidy reductions, and stringent environmental regulations.

