Day 706 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Kyiv Denied Reports Of The Dismissal Of Zaluzhnyi

Day 706 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Russian troops have entered Avdiivka near Donetsk

Ukraine attacks Crimea, Russian regions from the air

Ukraine reported two killed in Russian attacks last night

Kyiv denied reports of the dismissal of Gen. Zaluzhnyi

The EU has reached an agreement in principle on Russian assets for Ukraine

German politicians put pressure on Scholz to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles

Latvian MEP discovered as a Russian agent



Russian troops have invaded the fortified town of Avdiivka on the outskirts of Donetsk, eyewitnesses and a representative of the local administration have confirmed to the BBC.

There are street fights in the city. Under constant fire, volunteers try to evacuate the surviving residents.

In Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Congress that if it does not soon approve a financial package for Kyiv, it will jeopardize all the successes achieved against Russian aggression in the last two years.

And in Brussels, the ambassadors of the EU countries agreed to set aside the profits from the frozen Russian assets for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Small units of Russian infantry have penetrated Avdeevka and taken control of several streets in the southern part of the city - for the first time since the war began two years ago, the BBC notes. There are only about a thousand local residents left in the town of 30,000. Many of them have died or are missing.

Today, Russia subjected a number of other settlements in Ukraine to a new wave of missiles and kamikaze drones. Targets were both military sites and civilian infrastructure, mostly close to the eastern and southern fronts, but also in the central Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Ukrainian air defenses managed to shoot down only 15 out of a total of 35 drones. Among the objects affected is a substation of the power transmission network.

The frozen assets of the Russian state in Europe amount to about 200 billion euros. Confiscating them would cause turmoil in the financial markets, so the Europeans only plan to tax them. According to a proposal by Belgium, where most of these assets are located, with an extraordinary tax, up to 3 billion euros a year could be extracted from them for the benefit of Kyiv. However, it is the European Commission that must propose the specific legal way in which these funds can be mobilized to rebuild the devastated country.

Ukraine attacks Crimea, Russian regions from the air

Russian air defense systems have destroyed or intercepted 21 drones fired by Ukraine over the Crimean Peninsula and over several Russian regions, Russian news agencies said on Tuesday, citing Moscow's Defense Ministry.

Russian systems shot down 11 of the drones over Crimea, the state news agency RIA reported. The peninsula was annexed by Russia in 2014, Reuters recalls.

Mikhail Razvozhaev, governor of the peninsula's largest city, Sevastopol, said on the Telegram messaging app that there was no damage from the attack on the Black Sea port.

The drones launched by Ukraine were shot down over Russia's Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga and Tula regions, Russian agencies reported.

Debris from a drone fell on the roof of a non-residential building on the outskirts of the city of Kaluga, the administrative center of the Kaluga region, but there was no major damage or injuries, regional governor Vladislav Shapsha reported on Telegram.

Ukraine also reported that it was the target of an airstrike overnight. Russia has launched a total of 35 attack drones and two guided missiles targeting energy and military infrastructure near the frontline and other Ukrainian regions. 15 of them were destroyed, the Air Force wrote on Telegram.

Reuters said it was unclear what happened to the drones that were not destroyed or the two long-range S-300 surface-to-air missiles fired by Russia.

Kyiv has stepped up its airstrikes in recent months, targeting Russian military infrastructure. In recent months, various objects have been attacked with drones, mainly near the Russian-Ukrainian border, but one drone struck a gas pipeline far to the north - near St. Petersburg.

According to Western commentators, the attacks show a change in tactics by Ukraine, which, instead of emphasizing the return of territories occupied by Russia, is trying to prevent it from taking new ones by weakening the capabilities of its military forces.

Ukraine reported two killed in Russian attacks last night

Ukraine said today that two people were killed and at least five others were wounded in a series of midnight Russian attacks on the country's military and energy infrastructure, AFP reported.

Kyiv said Russian forces fired two missiles and launched 35 drone strikes against Ukraine, with 20 of the drones bypassing Ukrainian air defenses.

Officials in Kyiv have called on Western allies to boost Ukraine's anti-aircraft capabilities and said taking control of the country's airspace is a priority this year.

The air force said only 15 Iranian-made drones were shot down, mostly in the east and south of the country.

For its part, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that 21 Ukrainian drones were destroyed overnight over Crimea, Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga and Tula regions.

Kyiv denied reports of the dismissal of Gen. Zaluzhnyi

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has denied media reports that Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi has been dismissed as head of the armed forces due to the stalemate in the war with Russia, DPA reported.

"Dear journalists, we answer everyone at the same time: this is not true," the ministry announced on Telegram.

Ukrainian media reported that President Volodymyr Zelensky fired the commander, but no corresponding decree was published.

Zelensky's spokesman, Serhii Nykyforov, also denied the reports.

"This is not subject to discussion," he said, according to Ukrainian news agency Interfax-Ukraine.

Zaluzhnyi, 50, became commander-in-chief a few months before the Russian invasion in February 2022. Under his command, Ukrainian troops resisted the invasion and even regained control of some of the occupied territories before the effort fizzled.

The general is popular with his soldiers and the populace. He was even rumored to have political ambitions, which he denies.

But all is not well in the Ukrainian army, DPA points out.

After complaints from soldiers fighting on the eastern front about deficiencies in equipment, supplies and food, Defense Minister Rustem Umierov admitted some shortcomings.

During unplanned inspections, "many violations" were registered, the minister announced on Facebook.

Food supplies were also inspected. According to Umierov, provisions worth more than 1.2 million euros were missing and were not delivered.

The EU has reached an agreement in principle on Russian assets for Ukraine

The European Union has reached an agreement to set aside billions of euros in windfall profits from Russian central bank assets frozen in Europe, the first step in a plan to finance the recovery of Ukraine after the Russian invasion, Reuters reported.

Ambassadors from the 27 EU countries unanimously agreed in principle on this first step at a meeting late on Monday.

The deal comes days before a summit where EU leaders will try to overcome Hungary's objections to giving Kyiv 50 billion euros over the next four years.

The text will undergo a legal and linguistic check before the ambassadors officially accept it. The source said this will happen as soon as possible.

The European Commission is then expected to propose transferring the earmarked funds to the EU budget and to Kyiv, although it is unclear when they will arrive in Ukraine.

France and Germany have already expressed reservations about the plan, and the European Central Bank has warned that it could undermine confidence in the euro and unnerve global markets.

The EU, US, Japan and Canada froze about 0 billion worth of Russian central bank assets in 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine. About 200 billion dollars of them are held in Europe, mainly in the Belgian clearing house Euroclear, according to Reuters.

German politicians put pressure on Scholz to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles

Politicians from Germany's coalition partners, the Greens and the Free Democratic Party (FDP), are stepping up pressure on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to deliver Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, DPA reported.

"We need to quickly deliver Taurus cruise missiles," Bundestag Deputy Speaker Katrin Göring-Eckard of the Greens told the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper in comments published today.

Germany must "measure up to what we have promised. And we have promised that we will provide everything that we can and that Ukraine needs. The Taurus is what we have and what Ukraine needs right now." said the politician from the Greens.

The opinion of the head of the parliamentary group of the SDP, Christian Durr, is similar.

"I think it would be wise and right to support Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles," he told the paper, "because what Ukraine needs is military help to defend itself against Russia," he explained.

In May last year, Ukraine officially requested Taurus cruise missiles from the German government. The weapons can engage targets at a distance of up to 500 km with high accuracy.

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated on ARD television that he regrets that Germany is not ready to supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles.

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz has so far rejected this request. At the beginning of October, he decided not to deliver these cruise missiles to Ukraine for the time being, DPA recalls.

Latvian MEP discovered as a Russian agent

Latvian MEP Tatjana Ždanoka has worked for Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) since at least 2004.

This is revealed by the publication "Insider". One of the three authors of the article is the Bulgarian investigative journalist Hristo Grozev.

Tatjana Ždanoka’s connections with the FSB have been revealed after journalists managed to penetrate her personal e-mail correspondence.

She is an ethnic Russian and her last name in Russian is Жданок. Since the time of the USSR, she has been a member of the Communist Party, and at the end of communism she opposed the independence of Latvia.

It is not clear whether Tatjana Ždanoka was recruited by Kremlin services before or after the collapse of the USSR. But in 2005, she was already in intensive correspondence with her supervisor - Dmitry Gladey from the FSB headquarters in St. Petersburg.

A year earlier, the ethnic Russian woman was elected as an MEP and is currently completing her fourth term in the European Parliament. She is from the group of independent deputies and represents the Latvian Russian Union (LKS). In the Baltic republic, she is ineligible for election because of her past as a member of the Communist Party.

In 2005, the Estonian Internal Security Service announced that the LKS party in Latvia was a front for the FSB.

Judging by the published correspondence, Tatjana Ždanokа often met with Dmitry Gladey in Moscow and in various places in Europe. At the same time, in letters she informed him about her activities as an MEP.

Ždanokа organized a debate in the European Parliament dedicated to the protests against the dismantling of a monument to a Soviet soldier in Estonia. In Latvia, she launched the radio program "The Hour of the Russian School". The deputy prepared the "Russians in Latvia" exhibition at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, where she presented ethnic Russians in the country as an indigenous population.

In 2010, Ždanokа informed Gladey about preparations for celebrating Victory Day - May 9, in Latvia. In this letter, she asked her guardian to provide her with additional funding of 6,000 dollars to receive as an organizer of the event in the capacity of an MEP. Part of the money was earmarked for the purchase of St. George ribbons.

Ždanoka worked for Gladey until 2013. Then the Russian boss started forwarding the MP's reports to another address and introduced her, but only virtually, to a man named Sergey Krasin. Since then, she has reported to Krasin.

Another FSB officer worked with Ždanoka. This is Sergei Seredenko, the self-proclaimed "Estonian human rights ombudsman". The authorities in Tallinn sentenced him to 5 and a half years in prison for anti-state activity.

One of Seredenko's superiors was an FSB agent named Artyom Kureev. In 2014, Ždanoka applied to the Belgian embassy in Moscow for Kureev to receive a visa to visit the European Parliament. This happened less than a month after the Russian annexation of Crimea. Thus, Tatjana Ždanoka not only reported to her supervisors from the FSB, but also used her status as an MEP to help them enter the territory of the EU.

After the invasion of Crimea, Ždanoka went to the peninsula, where she was an international observer of the EU-unrecognized referendum on the peninsula's accession to Russia.

Two years later, she traveled to Syria and met with dictator Bashar al-Assad. At that time, Russian troops had already entered the Arab republic at the request of the regime in Damascus. The European Parliament refused to pay for Ždanoka's trip, as Assad and his entourage were sanctioned by the EU.

It's no surprise that in March 2022, Tatjana Ždanoka was one of only 13 MEPs who voted against condemning Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Insider notes. For her opposition, she was expelled from the Greens/European Free Alliance (EFA) parliamentary group, known as one of the pro-European forces in the EP.

In the EP, Ždanoka has been running a constant campaign focused on her claims that Latvia is persecuting the Russian language. In 2015, she participated in a manifestation of the Belgium-based organization "Latvia without Nazism" - she is a co-founder of the group. According to Normunds Mezhviets, the head of Latvian services, the Kremlin funded the organization with ,000.

Insider's material was written with the help of Delphi Estonia, Re:Baltica from Latvia and the Swedish newspaper Expressen.

"The President of the EP, Roberta Metsola, took the information in the material seriously and referred the case to the Advisory Committee on the Code of Conduct. This means that an investigation has been launched in Parliament. She will also raise the matter before the Conference of Presidents of the EP," commented Juri Laas, Metsola's spokesperson, to the publication.

The European Free Alliance (EFA), to which Ždanoka belonged until 2022, has also launched its own investigation.

Tatjana Ždanoka herself denied the accusations in connection with the Russian services.

"I have never been connected to the FSB, unlike a number of well-known figures in Latvia, and I have not cooperated with any other intelligence services," she said in a Russian-language video posted on her Facebook profile.

Novinite remains the sole Bulgarian media outlet consistently delivering daily updates and key insights concerning the conflict. Our reporting commenced on the first day, 24th February 2022, and will persist until the conflict's resolution. Despite challenges, our independent journalism remains committed to offering precise, current news to our audience. We appreciate your ongoing support in staying informed! #stayinformed #WarInUkraine

