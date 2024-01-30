Bulgaria Tackles Demographic Crisis: Free Tuition Aims to Attract Students

Sofia University, Photo: Stella Ivanova @novinite.com

Bulgaria's Minister of Education and Science, Professor Galin Tsokov, has unveiled a strategic response to the nation's demographic crisis. In an interview with the Bulgarian National Television, Minister Tsokov emphasized that Bulgaria lags behind other EU countries in the percentage of young people pursuing higher education. The proposed amendments to the Higher Education Act, currently open for public discussion, aim to reverse the declining trend in student enrollment.

One of the key proposals is the elimination of tuition fees for undergraduate and PhD students in state universities occupying state-subsidized positions. This initiative seeks to counter the decreasing number of students in Bulgaria, particularly among the age group of 30-34 completing higher education. Minister Tsokov stressed that the upcoming years are expected to intensify the demographic crisis, making it imperative to enhance accessibility to higher education.

"The removal of tuition fees aims to make higher education more accessible," explained Minister Tsokov, dismissing concerns about a potential decline in educational quality. The government's bold move is poised to reshape the landscape of higher education in Bulgaria, offering a proactive solution to the challenges posed by the demographic downturn.

