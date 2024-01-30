Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan On Official Visit to Bulgaria

Politics » DIPLOMACY | January 30, 2024, Tuesday // 11:45
Bulgaria: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan On Official Visit to Bulgaria

Türkiye's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, initiated an official visit to Bulgaria, commencing on the evening of January 29 with a meeting featuring Mustafa Karadayı, the recently resigned chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms. Mustafa Karadayi shared insights on Facebook, stating, "We discussed the good neighborly and friendly relations between Bulgaria and Turkiye." The meeting was attended by Türkiye’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, Aylin Sekizkok.

Hakan Fidan is scheduled for further engagements in Sofia, including a meeting with his Bulgarian counterpart, Mariya Gabriel, as well as discussions with representatives from legislative and executive authorities, and the Grand Mufti.

Bulgaria and Türkiye maintain strong economic ties, with Türkiye standing as the second-largest importer of goods to Bulgaria. However, concerns arise as the negative balance in bilateral trade has surged past EUR 1.8 billion over the last four years, according to the Ministry of Economy and Industry.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Turkiye, Bulgaria, diplomacy, relations
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria