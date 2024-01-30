Israeli Minister: Gaza Buffer Zone Temporary, No Rebuilding

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has reassured the US that the planned buffer zone in Gaza will be temporary and solely for security purposes, as reported by the Axios news portal citing US and Israeli officials.

During talks with US officials, Gallant emphasized preventing the resettlement of the Gaza Strip by Israelis and confirmed that rebuilding settler outposts or settlements in the area will not be allowed.

A conference in support of settlers attended by ministers from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party saw calls for resettlement in Gaza. Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir advocated for a Palestinian exodus as a preventive measure against incidents like the October 7 massacre, which triggered the Gaza conflict.

US National Security Adviser John Kirby criticized the rhetoric of ministers supporting resettlement in Gaza, describing it as "irresponsible, reckless, and inflammatory."

In a separate development, the Israeli army reported neutralizing Hamas fighters hiding in a hospital in the West Bank city of Jenin. The military claimed the fighters were planning an imminent attack inspired by the October 7 incident. Radio "Voice of Palestine" reported the killing of three Palestinians in the hospital.

While the West Bank has seen increased violence since the October 7 attack, Netanyahu dismissed the feasibility of resettling Jews in Gaza after the recent conflict.

In 2005, Israel withdrew from Gaza, evacuating over 20 settlements, and in 2007, Hamas assumed control of the coastal zone.