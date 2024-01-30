COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 136 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours

In the last 24 hours, 136 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Bulgaria, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. Two patients died of COVID-19.

3,178 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is just over 4 percent.

To date, there are 294 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 43 are in intensive care units. There are 24 new arrivals in medical facilities, and 62.5% of them have not been vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 50 patients were cured, making the total number since the beginning of the pandemic 1,291,937.

Active cases are currently 7,795.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 16 doses of vaccines against COVID-19. A total of 4,725,837 have been administered since the start of the immunization campaign.

A total of 38,729 people in the country have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,338,461 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

