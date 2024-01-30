North Korea With Another Series Of Missile Tests

World | January 30, 2024, Tuesday // 10:23
Bulgaria: North Korea With Another Series Of Missile Tests

North Korea initiated a fresh round of missile tests today, marking an expansion of its recent weapons trials, as reported by the military in Seoul. Analysts speculate that these weapons might be intended for use in Russia's conflict with Ukraine, according to AFP.

This month, Pyongyang conducted tests for an "underwater nuclear weapons system," a solid-fuel hypersonic ballistic missile, and a new generation of strategic cruise missiles.

Tensions between North and South Korea have heightened, particularly since Kim Jong-un designated Seoul as a principal enemy, aligning more closely with Moscow, including, as alleged by Washington, providing arms support for Russia's involvement in Ukraine.

South Korea's military confirmed the launch of several cruise missiles today and is undergoing a detailed analysis, intensifying surveillance in collaboration with its ally, the United States.

Unlike ballistic missile tests, cruise missile trials are not restricted by current UN sanctions on Pyongyang, as noted by AFP.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: North Korea, missile, regional, South Korea
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria