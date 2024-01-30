North Korea With Another Series Of Missile Tests
North Korea initiated a fresh round of missile tests today, marking an expansion of its recent weapons trials, as reported by the military in Seoul. Analysts speculate that these weapons might be intended for use in Russia's conflict with Ukraine, according to AFP.
This month, Pyongyang conducted tests for an "underwater nuclear weapons system," a solid-fuel hypersonic ballistic missile, and a new generation of strategic cruise missiles.
Tensions between North and South Korea have heightened, particularly since Kim Jong-un designated Seoul as a principal enemy, aligning more closely with Moscow, including, as alleged by Washington, providing arms support for Russia's involvement in Ukraine.
South Korea's military confirmed the launch of several cruise missiles today and is undergoing a detailed analysis, intensifying surveillance in collaboration with its ally, the United States.
Unlike ballistic missile tests, cruise missile trials are not restricted by current UN sanctions on Pyongyang, as noted by AFP.
