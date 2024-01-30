Elon Musk Announces Successful Neuralink Brain Implant in Human

Tech mogul Elon Musk made a groundbreaking announcement on Monday, revealing that the first human recipient of Neuralink's brain-chip implant underwent a successful procedure on Sunday and is on the path to recovery.

Taking to social media, Musk shared the news, stating, "The first human received an implant from @Neuralink yesterday and is recovering well." This marks a significant development for Neuralink, which received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration last year to initiate its first human trial for brain-chip implants.

"Initial results show promising neuron spike detection," Musk added in his post. The PRIME Study (Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface) aims to assess the safety and functionality of Neuralink's fully-implantable, wireless brain-computer interface (BCI). The study intends to empower individuals with paralysis to control external devices using their thoughts.

During the trial, Neuralink's R1 Robot will surgically place the N1 Implant's ultra-fine threads in a brain region controlling movement intention. The N1 Implant, designed to be cosmetically invisible, will wirelessly transmit brain signals to an app, decoding movement intention. The initial goal is to enable users to control a computer cursor or keyboard solely with their thoughts.

The PRIME Study, conducted under the FDA's investigational device exemption, represents a crucial step in Neuralink's mission to create a generalized brain interface for individuals with unmet medical needs.

Notably, Musk and Neuralink have faced scrutiny in the past, including allegations of invasive brain experiments on lab animals. The company, however, remains focused on advancing neurotechnology for potential medical breakthroughs.