Bulgaria Achieves Best Anti-Corruption Ranking in Over a Decade

In a notable shift, Bulgaria has received its highest score in the fight against corruption in more than a decade, according to the Corruption Perceptions Index by "Transparency International." Scoring 45 out of a possible 100 points, the country rose two positions to claim the 67th spot in the global ranking of 180 nations.

The index, released today, draws from 13 external sources, reflecting expert and business perceptions of corruption levels in the public sector. Bulgaria now stands slightly below Montenegro and Romania but fares better than Sao Tome and Principe and Jamaica.

Notably, Bulgaria's corruption perception is not the worst in the EU; Hungary holds the 76th position. The data signals a positive trend for Bulgaria in the ongoing battle against corruption, emphasizing a marked improvement compared to previous years.