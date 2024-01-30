Bulgaria Achieves Best Anti-Corruption Ranking in Over a Decade
In a notable shift, Bulgaria has received its highest score in the fight against corruption in more than a decade, according to the Corruption Perceptions Index by "Transparency International." Scoring 45 out of a possible 100 points, the country rose two positions to claim the 67th spot in the global ranking of 180 nations.
The index, released today, draws from 13 external sources, reflecting expert and business perceptions of corruption levels in the public sector. Bulgaria now stands slightly below Montenegro and Romania but fares better than Sao Tome and Principe and Jamaica.
Notably, Bulgaria's corruption perception is not the worst in the EU; Hungary holds the 76th position. The data signals a positive trend for Bulgaria in the ongoing battle against corruption, emphasizing a marked improvement compared to previous years.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » The King Of Bulgaria: History Cannot And Should Not Be Erased
- » Bulgaria and Türkiye Forge Closer Ties with Expert Group on Energy and Climate
- » BSP Raises Corruption Concerns in Radev's Caretaker Ministries
- » Bulgaria’s Prosecution Renewed The Arrest Warrants For Six Russian Citizens Accused of Terrorism
- » Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan On Official Visit to Bulgaria
- » Bulgarian Defence Minister Explores Military Collaboration with Ukrainian Ambassador