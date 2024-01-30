Crime Watch: The Unseen Side of Sofia Revealed in New Data!

Recent data from the Sofia Directorate of the Interior reveals a noteworthy shift in crime statistics for the year 2023. The total number of registered offences in the region amounted to 17,765, demonstrating a decrease from the previous year's count of 18,044. Further analysis of the crime landscape within the jurisdiction of the Regional Directorate of the Interior Ministry in Sofia reflected a reduction in registered crimes, totaling 2,477 compared to 2,587 in 2022.

What stands out is the improved detection rate in 2023, showcasing positive strides in law enforcement efforts. Out of the reported crimes, 5,657 were successfully detected, marking a detection rate of 31.84%. This is a notable increase from the 2022 rate of 28.12%. The Sofia Region exhibited a robust performance, with a 54.78% detection rate, surpassing the 2022 rate of 45.88%.

In terms of demographics, the majority of offenders were identified as male. The comprehensive data for Sofia and its surrounding region demonstrated a proactive approach, leading to the resolution of 1,250 crimes from previous periods in the capital and 273 in the Sofia Regional Directorate of the Interior.

Specifically, 12 intentional homicides occurred in Sofia, with an impressive clearance rate of 11 out of 12 cases. In the Sofia Region, six murders were recorded, all of which were successfully solved. Instances of offences against citizens' political rights were reported, with one case solved among the thirteen registered.

The data also shed light on corruption-related crimes, revealing that 21 cases were registered, with a significant portion successfully resolved. The prevalence of crimes related to domestic violence saw an increase, with 388 cases registered in 2023 compared to 252 in the preceding year. Moreover, incidents of drunk and drugged driving rose slightly, reaching 956 cases, up by 11 from 2022.