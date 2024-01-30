Bulgarian Student Wins Bronze in Singapore Math Olympiad
A student from Burgas, Bulgaria, has clinched a bronze medal at the prestigious Southeast Asian Mathematical Olympiad in Singapore.
Panayot Dimitrov, an 11th-grade student at the High School of Mathematics and Natural Sciences "Akademik Nikola Obreshkov," achieved this remarkable feat in the fiercely contested 11-12 grade category.
The event drew over 1,000 participants from various countries, making Dimitrov's accomplishment even more noteworthy. The Mayor of Burgas, Dimitar Nikolov, shared the proud news on his Facebook profile, celebrating the student's success on the international stage.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian Duo Advances to Badminton Semifinals in Reykjavik
- » Bulgaria's Iva Ivanova Was Eliminated A Step Before The Girls' Tennis Final In Melbourne
- » 17-Year-Old Bulgarian Iva Ivanova Qualified For The Quarterfinals of Australian Open
- » FIDE Acknowledged The Success Of Bulgarian Chess Player Nurgyul Salimova
- » Bulgaria Unveils Talent for Global Stage: Casting Opens for F.I.P.A.S.S. World Performing Arts Championship
- » Bulgarian Chess Maestro Antoaneta Stefanova Secures Silver in European Rapid Championship