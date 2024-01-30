Bulgarian Student Wins Bronze in Singapore Math Olympiad

A student from Burgas, Bulgaria, has clinched a bronze medal at the prestigious Southeast Asian Mathematical Olympiad in Singapore.

Panayot Dimitrov, an 11th-grade student at the High School of Mathematics and Natural Sciences "Akademik Nikola Obreshkov," achieved this remarkable feat in the fiercely contested 11-12 grade category.

The event drew over 1,000 participants from various countries, making Dimitrov's accomplishment even more noteworthy. The Mayor of Burgas, Dimitar Nikolov, shared the proud news on his Facebook profile, celebrating the student's success on the international stage.