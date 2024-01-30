Varna Tourism Industry Up in Arms Against Offshore Wind Farm Plans

Bulgaria: Varna Tourism Industry Up in Arms Against Offshore Wind Farm Plans

The picturesque city of Varna is experiencing a clash between its tourism sector and proposed plans for offshore wind farms, sparking controversy and opposition within the local community. The draft bill outlining the construction of these wind farms recently passed its first reading in the National Assembly, triggering dissent among various stakeholders.

Stoyan Marinov, co-chairman of the Varna Chamber of Tourism, conveyed the industry's collective disapproval of the bill. According to a poll conducted among chamber members, not a single participant expressed a positive stance towards the proposed legislation.

Adding to the dissent, fishermen from the northern part of the Bulgarian Black Sea coast have declared their readiness to protest against the draft law. The Bulgarian Chamber of Shipping has also taken a negative stance, aligning with the concerns raised by the tourism sector.

The clash highlights the delicate balance between economic development and environmental preservation, with stakeholders in Varna's tourism industry expressing apprehension about the potential impact of offshore wind farms on the region's natural beauty and appeal.

