Weather In Bulgaria: Cloudy Conditions, Mixed Precipitation

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 30, 2024, Tuesday // 08:04
Bulgaria: Weather In Bulgaria: Cloudy Conditions, Mixed Precipitation

On January 30, significant cloud cover is anticipated across most of the country. The forecast indicates lows ranging from minus 5°C to 0°C, with Sofia experiencing around minus 4°C. Daytime temperatures are expected to reach highs between 1°C and 6°C, with Sofia hovering around 2°C.

On the coastal front, the weather forecast predicts mostly cloudy conditions with the likelihood of rain and wet snow. The southern regions may experience more pronounced precipitation. A moderate to strong north-northeasterly wind is anticipated, with temperatures ranging between 3°C and 6°C. The seawater temperature is expected to be between 5°C and 8°C, accompanied by sea waves ranging from 3 to 5 degrees Douglas.

In the mountainous regions, Western Bulgaria can expect nearly no precipitation and mostly sunny conditions. Conversely, Eastern Bulgaria, particularly over Strandzha, is likely to experience mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. A strong northeasterly wind, temporarily reaching stormy conditions in the high and open areas, is expected. Highs are projected to be around minus 3°C at 1,200 m and minus 10°C at 2,000 m.

 

