Flu Epidemic Grips Bulgaria: Four More Regions Impose Measures

Four regions in Bulgaria have declared a flu epidemic, prompting the implementation of urgent anti-epidemic measures, as announced by the Health Ministry on Friday.

The affected regions, including Shumen, Veliko Tarnovo, Pernik, and Yambol, are grappling with the escalating impact of the influenza outbreak. Each district has introduced specific timelines for the enforcement of anti-epidemic measures, ranging from January 30 to February 9.

Temporary measures include the suspension of scheduled consultations for healthy pregnant women and children, preventive examinations, and mandatory immunizations and re-immunizations. Visitation restrictions are in place, coupled with stringent daily filtering procedures implemented in nurseries, kindergartens, and schools.

In response to the flu epidemic declaration, Pazardzhik and Varna districts have temporarily suspended in-person classes from January 31 to February 5. Simultaneously, Pernik has taken the precautionary step of halting in-person and after-school activities during the specified period.

The decision to declare a flu epidemic underscores the severity of the situation, prompting coordinated efforts to curb the spread of the virus and protect vulnerable populations. The Health Ministry's response aims to balance public health considerations with the need for preventive measures.

The other Bulgarian regions that have declared anti-epidemic measures are: Smolyan, Pleven, Varna, Burgas, Gabrovo, Pazardzhik, Sofia region, and Plovdiv.