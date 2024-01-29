Political Showdown: DPS Chairman Peevski Offers Testimony Against President Radev

Delyan Peevski, the chairman of the parliamentary group for the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), has declared his willingness to testify against Bulgarian President Rumen Radev in court. Peevski made this announcement during a press briefing at the parliament, raising questions about the security services' handling of reports against the presidential institution.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the investigative efforts, Peevski urged President Radev to step onto the political stage, disclose his political project, and voluntarily waive his immunity. The DPS chairman suggested that there were uninvestigated matters and called for a more transparent political landscape.

"In my opinion, there are a lot of cashiers, a lot of little puppies dragging prey in the dark institution. Anytime if there's anything I can add. Today I'm sending a lot of things that are from the media, a lot of uninvestigated, I think, things. If there are any questions, I am always available to answer," Peevski stated.

The DPS leader further emphasized his expectation for President Radev to resign and assume a role on the political field as a leader. Peevski suggested that such a move would be dignified, especially in light of the upcoming European elections. However, he also raised concerns about the financing of political parties, urging transparency and insinuating potential links to questionable funding.

As Peevski throws down the gauntlet with his willingness to testify, the political arena in Bulgaria braces for potential turbulence, with the DPS chairman urging a more forthright and accountable approach from the country's leadership.