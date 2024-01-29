Bulgarian Government Proposes Tuition Fee Abolishment to Retain High School Talent

In a move to retain local talent and foster equal access to higher education, the Bulgarian government has proposed the abolition of tuition fees for students and doctoral candidates in public higher education institutions. The initiative specifically targets fields with a state subsidy, aiming to bridge the financial gap and encourage students to pursue education based on their aspirations rather than economic constraints.

One of the primary objectives behind this proposal is to address the uneven distribution of students across different universities, attributed to the substantial variation in tuition fees. By eliminating these fees, the government aims to create a more level playing field, ensuring that students have equal opportunities to access higher education regardless of their social or financial backgrounds.

The measure also aligns with broader demographic policy goals, intending to make Bulgaria a more attractive destination for students seeking higher education. Currently, many Bulgarian high school students opt for universities abroad, where some European countries offer free higher education. The proposed abolition of tuition fees seeks to position Bulgarian higher education institutions as competitive choices, both domestically and internationally.

The government emphasizes that the initiative will come into effect in the current academic year, signaling a swift response to address concerns related to the affordability and accessibility of higher education. As the proposal unfolds, it not only represents a significant step toward educational equity but also underscores the commitment to nurture local talent and retain it within the country's borders.